Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) VP Norman V. Nettie Sells 90,000 Shares

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) VP Norman V. Nettie sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $1,058,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 465,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,643.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Janus International Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of JBI stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.97. 1,778,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.47. Janus International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $12.45.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.58 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 31.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus International Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Janus International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Janus International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

