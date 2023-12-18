Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Short Interest Down 10.7% in November

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,830,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the November 15th total of 11,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $160,623.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,941,871.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $160,623.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,941,871.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,036 shares of company stock worth $1,410,841 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,586,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,114,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,174 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 11,057 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 841,611 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,368,000 after acquiring an additional 190,822 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,744,000. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

NYSE JNPR traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,322,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,710,726. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.50.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

See Also

