Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 30,000 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $241,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,579,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,787,005.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.6 %
PLYA traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $8.05. The company had a trading volume of 454,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.72. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $9.77.
Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $213.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.91 million. Analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
