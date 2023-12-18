Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 30,000 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $241,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,579,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,787,005.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.6 %

PLYA traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $8.05. The company had a trading volume of 454,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.72. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $9.77.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $213.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.91 million. Analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,827,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,359,000 after buying an additional 189,955 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 8.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,639,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,046,000 after buying an additional 517,348 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,557,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,313,000 after acquiring an additional 66,828 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,321,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,174,000 after acquiring an additional 98,448 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

