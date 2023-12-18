Kevin Moffitt Sells 1,930 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Stock

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 1,930 shares of ODP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $96,693.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,711 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,421.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ODP Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.29. The company had a trading volume of 425,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,480. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.65. The ODP Co. has a 1-year low of $39.36 and a 1-year high of $54.04.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. ODP had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of ODP in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ODP from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ODP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of ODP

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ODP by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,407,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,287,000 after purchasing an additional 138,182 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in ODP by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,910,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,462,000 after buying an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ODP by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,881,000 after buying an additional 26,159 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ODP by 7.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,269,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,668,000 after acquiring an additional 87,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ODP by 9.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,102,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,633,000 after acquiring an additional 91,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

About ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

Featured Stories

