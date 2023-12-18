Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.95 and last traded at $11.95. Approximately 10,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 20,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.
Liberty Tax Trading Up 0.7 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $193.73 million, a P/E ratio of -56.90 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.88.
Liberty Tax Company Profile
Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.
