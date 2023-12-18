Lyons Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LYBC) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Lyons Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:LYBC – Get Free Report) fell 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.80 and last traded at $44.80. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.25.

Lyons Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.90 and a 200 day moving average of $47.81.

Lyons Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th.

Lyons Bancorp Company Profile

Lyons Bancorp Inc operates as a financial holding company for The Lyons National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individual and small business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial real estate, agricultural real estate, commercial and agricultural, and consumer instalment loans; and residential real estate loans, such as classes for 1-4 family and home equity loans, as well as consumer loans comprising recreational, auto, personal, personal line of credit, and home improvement loans; financial services, including retirement strategy, investment management, education savings, life insurance, long-term care insurance, and employer and employee benefit services.

