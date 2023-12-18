Marotta Asset Management Sells 62,160 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Marotta Asset Management decreased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 324,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,160 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $7,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of SCHE stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $24.16. 958,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,478. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $26.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.47.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

