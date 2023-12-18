Maverick Protocol (MAV) Price Up 16.9% This Week

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 18th. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000856 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded up 16.9% against the dollar. Maverick Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.52 million and approximately $24.38 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maverick Protocol Profile

Maverick Protocol launched on March 14th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,000,000 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol. The official website for Maverick Protocol is www.mav.xyz. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol.

Buying and Selling Maverick Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.36355802 USD and is down -1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $68,556,721.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

