Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) VP Sells $3,160,422.65 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Medpace Price Performance
NASDAQ MEDP traded up $1.74 on Monday, hitting $301.34. 208,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,462. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $265.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.00 and a twelve month high of $305.45.
Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.79 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Medpace
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have commented on MEDP. Robert W. Baird raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Medpace in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Report on Medpace
Medpace Company Profile
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Medpace
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- The 8 best agricultural ETFs to consider for your portfolio
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Roblox isn’t dead, but the metaverse is
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Darden Restaurants and the slow grind of success
Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.