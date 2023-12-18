Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) VP Sells $3,160,422.65 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MEDP traded up $1.74 on Monday, hitting $301.34. 208,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,462. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $265.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.00 and a twelve month high of $305.45.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.79 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its stake in Medpace by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Medpace by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in Medpace by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MEDP. Robert W. Baird raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Medpace in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

