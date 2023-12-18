Meter Governance One Day Trading Volume Tops $176,640.62 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.04 or 0.00004761 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $45.09 million and $176,640.62 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000058 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 45,707,136 coins and its circulating supply is 22,060,207 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 45,715,515 with 22,072,472 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.09234594 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $122,972.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.