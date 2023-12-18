MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Trading Down 4.4%

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.88 and last traded at $24.27. 21,267 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 28,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

MetroCity Bankshares Trading Down 5.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $602.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.00.

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.06 million for the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 26.51%.

MetroCity Bankshares Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

In related news, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 2,763 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $55,563.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,328,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,721,866.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other MetroCity Bankshares news, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 2,763 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $55,563.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,328,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,721,866.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 5,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $109,046.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,548 shares in the company, valued at $26,923,900.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,016 shares of company stock worth $446,384 over the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetroCity Bankshares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 235,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in MetroCity Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 260.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

About MetroCity Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and consumer loans, including single family residential loans; construction and development, and owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and commercial and industrial loans, residential mortgage loans, and SBA loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.