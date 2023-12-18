Mina Trading Down 10.2% Over Last Week (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. Mina has a market cap of $723.61 million and approximately $43.04 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001702 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mina Profile

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,105,786,253 coins and its circulating supply is 1,019,852,937 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,105,733,692.8400393 with 1,019,694,076.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.71732423 USD and is down -5.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $30,607,710.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

