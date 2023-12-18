Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Trading Down 0.7%

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.49 and last traded at $14.49. Approximately 160 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.

Mitsui Chemicals Trading Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.60.

About Mitsui Chemicals

(Get Free Report)

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc engages in the mobility, life and health care, basic and green materials, ICT, and other businesses worldwide. The company's develops elastomers, performance compounds, polypropylene compounds, and other materials; offers vision care materials, nonwoven fabrics and personal care materials, agrochemical products, and oral care and orthopedic materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.