MNC Media Investment (OTCMKTS:LTONY) Stock Price Down 42.2%

MNC Media Investment Ltd (OTCMKTS:LTONY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 42.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 113,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,408% from the average daily volume of 7,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.
MNC Media Investment Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.15.
MNC Media Investment Company Profile
MNC Media Investment Ltd (MMIL), formerly Linktone Ltd., is a provider of services and content to a range of traditional and new media consumers and enterprises. The Company’s segments include China VAS, mobile game and PC game; Indonesia Digital Media, Media Content and Investment; Indonesia Digital Media; Media content, and Investment.
