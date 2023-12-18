Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

MHK has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.63.

Shares of NYSE MHK traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.10. 716,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.27. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $130.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.47.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.07. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $2,158,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $517,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,387.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $2,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,406. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

