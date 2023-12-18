Monero Trading Up 1.8% Over Last Week (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 18th. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for about $174.41 or 0.00405016 BTC on major exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $3.20 billion and $123.05 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,063.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.10 or 0.00165096 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.23 or 0.00532314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008808 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00046511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.17 or 0.00114185 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000626 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Monero Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,372,890 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

