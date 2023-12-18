MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) versus Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Financial Review

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Free Report) and MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.1% of Theseus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 46.7% of Theseus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Theseus Pharmaceuticals and MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Theseus Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80 MoonLake Immunotherapeutics 0 2 9 0 2.82

Valuation and Earnings

Theseus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 171.00%. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a consensus target price of $67.64, indicating a potential upside of 13.52%. Given Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Theseus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than MoonLake Immunotherapeutics.

This table compares Theseus Pharmaceuticals and MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theseus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$50.61 million ($1.34) -2.75 MoonLake Immunotherapeutics N/A N/A -$49.97 million ($0.95) -62.72

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Theseus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 4.05, meaning that its stock price is 305% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Theseus Pharmaceuticals and MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theseus Pharmaceuticals N/A -24.84% -23.64% MoonLake Immunotherapeutics N/A -14.48% -14.06%

Summary

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics beats Theseus Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Theseus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors. The company also develops THE-349, a fourth-generation selective epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor to address C797X-mediated resistance to first- or later-line osimertinib treatment in patients with non-small cell lung cancer. Its development programs address drug resistance mutations in key driver oncogenes, which are mutated genes that cause cancer. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

