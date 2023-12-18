Morgan Hodges Sells 150,000 Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Stock

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) EVP Morgan Hodges sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $1,764,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,452.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Janus International Group Trading Up 0.8 %

JBI traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $11.97. 1,778,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,791. Janus International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.53.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Janus International Group had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The business had revenue of $280.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus International Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus International Group by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,177,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,200,000 after buying an additional 1,262,994 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Janus International Group by 433.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 451,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 366,666 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,096,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus International Group by 310.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 125,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 95,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Janus International Group by 405.9% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 110,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 88,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Janus International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

View Our Latest Report on Janus International Group

Janus International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.