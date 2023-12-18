NFT (NFT) Market Capitalization Reaches $674,884.38

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 18th. One NFT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT has a total market capitalization of $674,884.38 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00016104 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00012807 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,674.06 or 1.00062044 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00010374 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

