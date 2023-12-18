Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Director Susan L. Merkatoris Sells 5,000 Shares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $406,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,439,589.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE NIC traded up $1.23 on Monday, reaching $80.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,239. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.76 and a twelve month high of $85.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.97.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $78.52 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Nicolet Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NIC. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $417,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,390,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

