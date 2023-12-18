Northamber (LON:NAR) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Northamber plc (LON:NAR – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 43.36 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 44 ($0.56). 3,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 7,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.50 ($0.56).

Northamber Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 44.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 43.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.98 million, a PE ratio of -2,200.00 and a beta of -0.08.

Get Northamber alerts:

Northamber Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. Northamber’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5,000.00%.

About Northamber

Northamber plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of computer hardware, computer printers and peripheral products, computer telephony products, and other electronic transmission equipment in the United Kingdom. The company offers audio visual products, such as collaboration and conferencing, connectivity and control, interactive displays, lighting, live solutions, professional audio and displays, projection, and security and thermal solutions; and computer accessories and components, dictation, disk and memory, laptop/desktop PCs, mice and keyboards, monitors, tablets and virtual desktop.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northamber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northamber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.