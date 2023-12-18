NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.48.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ NXPI traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $229.33. 2,531,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,148. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $150.90 and a 52 week high of $238.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.99. The stock has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,141 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,266 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.