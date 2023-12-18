OMG Network (OMG) Price Up 19.6% Over Last Week

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last week, OMG Network has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001895 BTC on major exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $110.67 million and approximately $37.58 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00096471 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00024105 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00025711 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000230 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005266 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005212 BTC.

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

