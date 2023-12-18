ONUS (ONUS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $922.27

ONUS (ONUS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. ONUS has a total market capitalization of $35.34 million and approximately $922.27 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ONUS has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One ONUS coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000845 BTC on major exchanges.

ONUS Profile

ONUS’s launch date was October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. ONUS’s official message board is goonus.io/en/newsroom. ONUS’s official website is onuschain.io.

ONUS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.3651925 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $839.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ONUS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ONUS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

