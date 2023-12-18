Orchid (OXT) One Day Volume Reaches $25.74 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0934 or 0.00000224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $91.50 million and $25.74 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orchid has traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00016104 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00012807 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,674.06 or 1.00062044 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00010374 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,379,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,379,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08277539 USD and is up 0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $13,272,463.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

