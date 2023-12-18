PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.85

Shares of PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised PageGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.
PageGroup Stock Performance
PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.
