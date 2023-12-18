PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

PBF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.78.

Shares of NYSE PBF traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,951,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.58. PBF Energy has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $56.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.61.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by $1.75. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.84 billion. On average, research analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 50,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $2,758,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,482,640.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 12.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after buying an additional 43,143 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 56.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 18,652 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

