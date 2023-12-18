Peter B. Silverman Sells 22,386 Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Stock

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) COO Peter B. Silverman sold 22,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $559,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Merus Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MRUS traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.95. 383,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,392. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $27.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.79.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 63.39% and a negative net margin of 387.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRUS. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Merus from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Merus during the third quarter valued at $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Merus by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Merus by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Merus by 871.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Merus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

