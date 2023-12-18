PLATINCOIN Market Capitalization Hits $66,040.31 (PLC)

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. PLATINCOIN has a market capitalization of $66,040.31 and $55.40 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PLATINCOIN has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One PLATINCOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

PLATINCOIN Profile

PLATINCOIN is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 742,819,095 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official website is platincoin.com. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @platincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PLATINCOIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a cryptocurrency . PLATINCOIN has a current supply of 742,814,300.61374 with 5,001,073 in circulation. The last known price of PLATINCOIN is 0.01336981 USD and is up 80.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $63.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platincoin.com/.”

