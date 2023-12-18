Polymesh (POLYX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $20.47 Million

Polymesh (POLYX) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last week, Polymesh has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polymesh token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000445 BTC on popular exchanges. Polymesh has a market capitalization of $99.93 million and approximately $20.47 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Polymesh

Polymesh’s total supply is 908,461,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 908,195,578.247719 with 779,840,296.044703 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.18562725 USD and is down -3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $14,255,420.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymesh directly using US dollars.

