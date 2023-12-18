Qtum Price Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.11 or 0.00007213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Qtum has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $325.39 million and $46.78 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,238.62 or 0.05198405 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00095058 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00024274 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00025369 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00013932 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000229 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005357 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

