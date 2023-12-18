QUASA Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,650.71 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 18th. One QUASA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $153,259.78 and approximately $2,650.71 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QUASA has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About QUASA

QUA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0011362 USD and is up 4.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,346.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

