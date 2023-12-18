Rarible Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $563,287.01 (RARI)

Rarible (RARI) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 18th. Rarible has a market cap of $32.14 million and $563,287.01 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rarible has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rarible token can now be purchased for $1.39 or 0.00003243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000937 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Orca (ORCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00015409 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC.
Rarible Profile
Rarible was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,073,676 tokens. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari.
Buying and Selling Rarible
