Request Trading 15.2% Higher Over Last Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Request has a total market capitalization of $99.63 million and $44.64 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Request has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.0996 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00016215 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,608.68 or 1.00007438 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00012464 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00010107 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,681,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,681,755.4777504 with 999,681,754.6377504 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09288167 USD and is up 1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $4,230,425.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

