Reviewing Strategic Global Investments (OTCMKTS:STBV) & RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST)

Strategic Global Investments (OTCMKTS:STBV) and RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Strategic Global Investments and RxSight, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strategic Global Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A RxSight 0 0 6 0 3.00

RxSight has a consensus target price of $33.75, indicating a potential downside of 13.51%.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strategic Global Investments N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A RxSight $49.01 million 28.55 -$66.76 million ($1.73) -22.55

This table compares Strategic Global Investments and RxSight’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Strategic Global Investments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RxSight.

Volatility & Risk

Strategic Global Investments has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RxSight has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Strategic Global Investments and RxSight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strategic Global Investments N/A N/A N/A RxSight -71.87% -39.77% -30.17%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.5% of RxSight shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.5% of Strategic Global Investments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of RxSight shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Strategic Global Investments

Strategic Global Investments, Inc. operates as a cryptocurrency/blockchain ICO company. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Branson, Missouri.

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery. The company's RxSight system includes RxSight light delivery device, an office-based light treatment device that delivers UV light in a programmed pattern to modify the LAL based on the visual correction needed to achieve desired vision after cataract surgery. It primarily serves cataract doctors. The company was formerly known as Calhoun Vision, Inc. and changed its name to RxSight, Inc. in February 2017. RxSight, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

