RH (NYSE:RH) Insider Eri Chaya Sells 50,000 Shares

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) insider Eri Chaya sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $14,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
RH Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of RH traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $305.21. The company had a trading volume of 573,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,381. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. RH has a 1-year low of $207.26 and a 1-year high of $406.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 2.29.
RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($1.36). RH had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 81.84%. The business had revenue of $751.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 61.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of RH by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.
