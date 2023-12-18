Rocket Pool Price Hits $26.69 on Exchanges (RPL)

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Rocket Pool token can currently be purchased for $26.69 or 0.00062634 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $531.49 million and approximately $5.03 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool launched on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 19,916,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,916,752 tokens. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool (RPL) is a decentralized Ethereum staking pool that enables users to participate in ETH2 staking regardless of their investment size or technical expertise. It provides liquid staking and operates through a network of decentralized nodes, using open-source, audited smart contracts for non-custodial staking. Users can stake ETH and receive rETH, a tokenized form of staked ETH, which accrues rewards based on the network’s performance. RocketPool uses insurance mechanisms and requires node operators to stake RPL as collateral to protect against penalties.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars.

