Safe (SAFE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $50.44 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 18th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.42 or 0.00005637 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. Safe has a market cap of $50.44 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00118306 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00034764 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00025416 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000137 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002348 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000180 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,801.81 or 1.29927253 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 2.61845208 USD and is up 1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

