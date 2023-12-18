Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.96, for a total value of $3,899,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,576,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,789,220,113.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 13th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.96, for a total value of $3,854,400.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.52, for a total value of $3,787,800.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.96, for a total value of $3,764,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.20, for a total value of $3,768,000.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.38, for a total value of $3,770,700.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,883,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.13, for a total value of $3,451,950.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total value of $3,378,300.00.

On Friday, November 24th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.02, for a total value of $3,360,300.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.23, for a total value of $3,363,450.00.

CRM traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $263.94. 7,496,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,552,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $265.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Salesforce from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.94.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

