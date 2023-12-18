Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Sells $2,556,100.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $2,556,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at $9,469,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE CRM traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $263.94. 7,496,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,552,176. The stock has a market cap of $255.49 billion, a PE ratio of 100.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $265.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.69 and a 200-day moving average of $216.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after buying an additional 238,507,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,503,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,396 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. Argus upped their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC began coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Salesforce from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.94.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

