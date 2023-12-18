Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.82. Approximately 518,360 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,202,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SANA shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Sana Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sana Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The firm has a market cap of $755.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average is $4.82.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SANA. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $9,127,000. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $4,470,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sana Biotechnology by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 369,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,880 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 35.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 181,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 47,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 248,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

