SDCL Energy Efficiency Income (LON:SEIT) Stock Price Up 1.9%

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income (LON:SEIT – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 64.50 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 63.80 ($0.81). Approximately 1,389,542 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,350,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.60 ($0.79).

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £695.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3,190.00 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 61.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 70.48.

Get SDCL Energy Efficiency Income alerts:

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a GBX 1.56 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30,000.00%.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Company Profile

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.