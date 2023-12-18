Secret Tops One Day Volume of $2,860.49 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 18th. Secret has a market capitalization of $11.94 million and $2,860.49 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00118456 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00034862 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00025356 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004567 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002356 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000179 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,986.91 or 1.30009539 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00397872 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,314.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

