SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Tomer Weingarten Sells 47,365 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $1,249,015.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,291,929.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 13th, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $1,213,491.30.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 21,583 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $492,092.40.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $746,472.40.

On Monday, November 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $162,484.96.

On Thursday, October 5th, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $771,102.20.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,430 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $775,480.50.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of SentinelOne stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,738,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,943,484. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.58. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $27.19.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 62.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of S. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,982,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,480,000 after buying an additional 442,593 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,981,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 199,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 47,559 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $995,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on S. DA Davidson raised their target price on SentinelOne from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.16.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

