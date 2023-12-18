Serge Saxonov Sells 2,000 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $110,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,446 shares in the company, valued at $46,524,893.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Serge Saxonov also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

On Friday, November 24th, Serge Saxonov sold 3,723 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $162,769.56.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Serge Saxonov sold 3,757 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $162,828.38.

On Monday, October 16th, Serge Saxonov sold 21 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $829.50.

10x Genomics Trading Up 0.9 %

10x Genomics stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.93. The stock had a trading volume of 710,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,054. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $153.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.11 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 24.24% and a negative net margin of 37.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 17.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXG

About 10x Genomics

(Get Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.