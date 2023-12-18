Short Interest in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Rises By 7.1%

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the November 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 813,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BWS Financial cut their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

A10 Networks Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ATEN traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.18. The stock had a trading volume of 465,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,078. A10 Networks has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.68.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.54 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 21.75%. On average, analysts forecast that A10 Networks will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Insider Activity at A10 Networks

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 5,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $62,430.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,920.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $199,915.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,250,955.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 5,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $62,430.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,920.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A10 Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 44.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the first quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 97.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

