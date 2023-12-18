Short Interest in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Decreases By 11.5%

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,610,000 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the November 15th total of 7,470,000 shares. Currently, 13.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Shares of ANF stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,323,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,689. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $86.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.65. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 13,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $983,411.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,208. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,191,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $348,992,000 after buying an additional 146,384 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,722,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 171.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 664,074 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,434,000 after buying an additional 419,781 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,482 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,430,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

