Short Interest in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Increases By 8.1%

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the November 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 648,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock traded down $1.78 on Monday, hitting $117.47. The stock had a trading volume of 299,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33. AGCO has a 1 year low of $109.81 and a 1 year high of $145.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.96.

AGCO last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.70. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.54%.

AGCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.25.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

