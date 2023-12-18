Short Interest in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Decreases By 13.2%

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,890,000 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the November 15th total of 11,400,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.
In other news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $195,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,448.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $195,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,448.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $467,898.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at $16,195,526.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,378. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 2,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.
Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.59 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 0.28%. On average, analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDAY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.06.
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
