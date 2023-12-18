Short Interest in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Drops By 9.3%

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,880,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the November 15th total of 12,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
EB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Eventbrite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Eventbrite in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Eventbrite in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eventbrite
Eventbrite Stock Performance
NYSE:EB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.05. The stock had a trading volume of 945,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,265. Eventbrite has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.02 million, a P/E ratio of -36.59 and a beta of 2.43.
Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.06 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eventbrite will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Eventbrite
Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.
